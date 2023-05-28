Kohima: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) has vehemently condemned the vandalization of the headquarters of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) at the decades-old Naga Club building in Kohima by unknown miscreants on Saturday, an official statement said.

“This is an insult of the highest degree not only to NSF, the apex body of Naga students units spread across Nagalim, but also to the identity of Naga freedom movement,” the NSCN said in the statement.

“Naga Club building has been standing as a ‘historical memory’ to remind us of our national identity when the Naga political movement for freedom started,” it stated.

The Naga nationalist and separatist group condemned the act of depravity that

has shaken the consciousness of all right-thinking Nagas.

The NSCN has also appealed to the law-enforcing agency to act with all seriousness to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Earlier on Saturday, the Nagaland Students’ Federation (NSF) issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to arrest the miscreants involved in the vandalisation of the Naga Heritage building and NSF headquarters on Saturday.

