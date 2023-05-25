Kohima: A student leader of the Tizit Area Students’ Union (TASU) was allegedly killed by a drug dealer at Namsa in Mon district, bordering Assam.
A circular issued by TASU identified the deceased as its Action Chairman Ahoa Konyak. The student body said that Konyak was “brutally” killed while on official duty of the student union.
Director General of Police Rupin Sharma told EastMojo that the accused has been arrested by the police.
Local sources told EastMojo that the student leader was attacked and killed during a checking conducted by a team of student leaders at the house of a suspected drug dealer at Namsa.
Signed by TASU President Yanphong Konyak and general secretary Nokmao Konyak, the circular issued on Thursday also directed all shops within Tizit jurisdiction to shutter down for 24 hours.
Amid simmering tensions, the house allegedly belonging to the accused was burned down by a mob earlier on Thursday. The accused, who is yet to be identified, was said to have surrendered before the police after the alleged killing.
The DGP, however, confirmed that the situation in Tizit is now under control. He also urged the public to take the police into confidence if such drives are initiated in the future.
This incident comes after EastMojo reported on how Tizit in Mon district is losing its battle against drugs. Namsa is a bordering town in Nagaland sharing porous border with Assam’s Namtola, only divided by a gate.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The body of the deceased is currently kept at the TASU office in Tizit.
This is a developing story.
Also Read | Residents of Tizit in Nagaland are losing the battle against drugs
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Tensions up as student leader killed by ‘drug dealer’ in Tizit
- Prez Murmu urges Centre, CJI to ensure implementation of court orders
- Researchers discover new species of tree in Arunachal Pradesh
- Indian entrepreneur honoured for efforts to boost cross-cultural exchange
- European Commission’s climate policy chief on diplomatic mission to India
- Religious bodies roped in to create awareness on cancer in Meghalaya