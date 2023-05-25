Kohima: A student leader of the Tizit Area Students’ Union (TASU) was allegedly killed by a drug dealer at Namsa in Mon district, bordering Assam.

A circular issued by TASU identified the deceased as its Action Chairman Ahoa Konyak. The student body said that Konyak was “brutally” killed while on official duty of the student union.

Director General of Police Rupin Sharma told EastMojo that the accused has been arrested by the police.

Local sources told EastMojo that the student leader was attacked and killed during a checking conducted by a team of student leaders at the house of a suspected drug dealer at Namsa.

Signed by TASU President Yanphong Konyak and general secretary Nokmao Konyak, the circular issued on Thursday also directed all shops within Tizit jurisdiction to shutter down for 24 hours.

Amid simmering tensions, the house allegedly belonging to the accused was burned down by a mob earlier on Thursday. The accused, who is yet to be identified, was said to have surrendered before the police after the alleged killing.

The DGP, however, confirmed that the situation in Tizit is now under control. He also urged the public to take the police into confidence if such drives are initiated in the future.

This incident comes after EastMojo reported on how Tizit in Mon district is losing its battle against drugs. Namsa is a bordering town in Nagaland sharing porous border with Assam’s Namtola, only divided by a gate.

The body of the deceased is currently kept at the TASU office in Tizit.

This is a developing story.

Also Read | Residents of Tizit in Nagaland are losing the battle against drugs

