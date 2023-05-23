Nagaland recorded 70 poll-related criminal cases during 2023 elections

Kohima: Nagaland recorded 70 poll-related criminal cases during the state assembly election held earlier this year. The state went to polls on February 27 and results were declared on March 2.

During a review meeting on criminal cases registered during the state assembly election, state police nodal officer and IGP (Range) Limasunep Jamir informed that 81 individuals were arrested, seven were charge-sheeted and investigations are ongoing for 61 cases.

The meeting which was held at the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office in Kohima on Monday was chaired by CEO V Shashank Shekhar, and attended by additional CEO R Khezhie, joint CEOs Awa Lorin and Sharon Longchari, deputy CEO Alila Chang and assistant CEO Toshimeren.

The CEO’s office informed that the meeting was conducted to ensure active follow-up action on election-related criminal cases even after the completion of the election process. It was also revealed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) kept a close tab on such registered cases and ensured follow-up action to deter criminal activities during future elections.

At the meeting, it was decided that all districts will regularly send monthly reports on the status of action taken regarding the registered criminal cases. The reports would then be reviewed by the offices of ECI and CEO Nagaland.

