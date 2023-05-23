Kohima: Four from Nagaland made it through the finals of the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022. The results were declared by the commission on Tuesday.

The four successful candidates are Yimkum Ozukum (Rank 203), Vevotolu Kezo (Rank 387), Imkongnukla Ao (Rank 723), and Aotula Ozukum (Rank 874).

They were among 933 candidates from across the country who cracked the UPSC CSE examination.

The results were declared based on the result of the written section of the Civil Services Examination, 2022, held in September last year and the interviews for Personality Test held in January-May this year.

