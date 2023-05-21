Nagaland: 1 killed, 8 injured as SUV falls into gorge in Kohima

Kohima: One person was killed and eight others were injured as their SUV plunged into a deep gorge in Nagaland’s Kohima district on Saturday, police said.

The SUV with nine people onboard was heading towards Manipur when the accident happened on National Highway 2 at Phesama, they said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

It fell into the gorge while trying to negotiate a sharp turn, they added.

People of Phesama village and passersby rescued the injured and took them to a private hospital where a critically-injured woman died, police said.

Four of the injured were undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. The others suffered minor injuries and were discharged, they said.

Also read | Children of non-Naga fathers, non-Naga kids adopted by Naga parents not eligible for ST status

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









