Guwahati: The Kohima district administration has announced that children of non-Naga fathers and non-Naga children adopted by Naga parents are not entitled to scheduled tribe, backward tribe, and indigenous inhabitant tribe certificates.
The order was passed by the district administration on May 12 in pursuance of a notification by the Government of Nagaland on 11 June 2012, announcing that the children of non-Naga fathers, as well as non-Naga children adopted by Naga parents, will not be given Scheduled tribe/Backward tribe/ Indigenous Inhabitant tribe certificates.
The notification states, “In pursuance to the Government of Nagaland vide P & AR OM No. RCBT-5/87 (Pt-III) Dated Kohima, the 11th June, 2012 whereby it states that ‘children of non-Naga fathers as well as non-Naga children adopted by Naga parents etc are not to be given scheduled tribe/Backward tribe/ Indigenous Inhabitant tribe certificates.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Kohima Shanavas C directed all the Area Administrative Officers concerned under Kohima district to strictly comply with the order while verifying the authenticity of the applicants before forwarding them to the issuing authority.
The notification further directed the Area Administrative Officers concerned to issue similar instructions to all the Village Councils and GBs within their respective jurisdiction to strictly adhere to the government order.
It is to be mentioned here that in 2006, the Supreme Court ruled that children born out of a marriage between a tribal woman and a non-tribal forward-class man cannot claim the status of the scheduled tribe and seek employment in the government under the reserved category
Also Read | Non-communicable diseases rising in Nagaland: State health minister
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Common University Entrance Test deferred in Manipur to May 29
- Assam: SeSTA, Axis Bank Foundation launch rural livelihood project
- Children of non-Naga fathers, non-Naga kids adopted by Naga parents not eligible for ST status
- Social media helps lost Meghalaya kid, found by Cachar man, reunite with family
- Manipur scribes urge govt to lift Internet ban, warn to cease work
- Presence in G7 summit meaningful as India holding G20 presidency: PM