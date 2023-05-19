Guwahati: The Kohima district administration has announced that children of non-Naga fathers and non-Naga children adopted by Naga parents are not entitled to scheduled tribe, backward tribe, and indigenous inhabitant tribe certificates.

The order was passed by the district administration on May 12 in pursuance of a notification by the Government of Nagaland on 11 June 2012, announcing that the children of non-Naga fathers, as well as non-Naga children adopted by Naga parents, will not be given Scheduled tribe/Backward tribe/ Indigenous Inhabitant tribe certificates.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The notification states, “In pursuance to the Government of Nagaland vide P & AR OM No. RCBT-5/87 (Pt-III) Dated Kohima, the 11th June, 2012 whereby it states that ‘children of non-Naga fathers as well as non-Naga children adopted by Naga parents etc are not to be given scheduled tribe/Backward tribe/ Indigenous Inhabitant tribe certificates.”

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Kohima Shanavas C directed all the Area Administrative Officers concerned under Kohima district to strictly comply with the order while verifying the authenticity of the applicants before forwarding them to the issuing authority.

The notification further directed the Area Administrative Officers concerned to issue similar instructions to all the Village Councils and GBs within their respective jurisdiction to strictly adhere to the government order.

It is to be mentioned here that in 2006, the Supreme Court ruled that children born out of a marriage between a tribal woman and a non-tribal forward-class man cannot claim the status of the scheduled tribe and seek employment in the government under the reserved category

Also Read | Non-communicable diseases rising in Nagaland: State health minister

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









