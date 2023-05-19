Guwahati: Alobo Naga & The Band (ANTB), winner of MTV EMA 2012 ‘Best Indian Act’, is back once again with a new single ‘TGIF’ (Thank God it’s Friday). TGIF is a dance rock song from their upcoming EP after a long hiatus.

The song TGIF has been produced by ANTB in collaboration with producer Noel Zoek, Tongs Kichu (ODE Studio) and Vivek Chetri. The song is about the working class aspiring to have fun on weekends to escape the monotony of a hectic daily life.

Alobo, the band’s frontman, described ANTB as “not your ordinary rock band” and said, “The band has been evolving over the years.”

Award-winning director Vito Sumi in association with Studio Lagom has directed the music video for the new single. The music video stars Uto Chishi and depicts a loner working a 9-5 job who dreams of being a rock star who frequents weekend parties.

The music video was shot in Dimapur and Guwahati. In 2011, ANTB also shot their first breakthrough music video, ‘Painted Dreams’, at Guwahati.

Formed in 2010, ANTB is an Indian contemporary pop-rock outfit from Dimapur, Nagaland. The band comprises Alobo Naga (lead vocals, songwriter, and keyboards), Fung Walling (bass guitar, backing vocals) and David Sunar (Drums).

With ‘Painted Dreams’, ANTB shot rose to fame in August 2011 when the video single premiered on the television channel VH1. The popularity of the video also helped the band to earn the prestigious MTV Europe Music Awards 2012 nominations under Best Indian Act/Worldwide Act and later win Best Indian Act.

ANTB has performed at over 600 shows over 12 years in India and abroad. Their concerts were held in Kenya, Tanzania, Singapore, Indonesia and many more countries. They have also performed at top festivals and venues across India like NH7 Weekender, NEF Delhi, South East Asian Band Festival, KYF Festival, Hornbill Festival, Radio City Freedom Awards, Rongali Festival, Hard Rock Café, Blue Frog etc.

ANTB’s music reflects influences from varied genres and their lyrics are usually based on youth, society and love.

Ever since their latest video was released on the band’s official youtube page, @antbofficial, it has been playing on leading music-streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes etc.

