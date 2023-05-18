Non-communicable diseases rising in Nagaland: State health minister

Kohima: State Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Paiwang Konyak, on Thursday said the prevalence of non-communicable diseases has increased in the state over the years even as the state continues to battle communicable diseases.
The legislator made the remark while speaking at the National Ayush Mission Conclave at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
With the alarming increase in lifestyle-related health disorders, he said that the state requires the intervention of AYUSH Health care.
Public response to Ayush medicines has been encouraging and the intake of Ayush medicine is increasing over the years, he told the gathering.
With the support of the Government of India, he said that Nagaland has established a 10-Bedded Integrated Ayush Hospital at Dimapur which is functional since October 2016; a 30-Bedded Integrated Ayush Hospital at Noklak since December 2018, and a 50-Bedded Integrated Ayush Hospital at Razha, Chedema since 2022.
Some of the ongoing projects he highlighted include the 50-Bedded Integrated Ayush Hospital at Sapangya, Mokokchung; and the 30-Bedded Integrated Ayush Hospital at Yachem, Longleng which is under construction.
Konyak said that in the last few years, the state failed to avail approved outlay which hampered the ongoing projects. He said that in 2022-23, the state availed only 25% of the total outlay and most of the programs which were approved last year were moved to the current financial year.
The Minister indicated that during the current year, the state is proposing 15 new Ayush dispensaries, including 11 dispensaries that were approved last year for which funds could not be sanctioned/ released. Similarly, three 30-Bedded new Integrated Ayush Hospitals including one which was approved last year and three 10-bedded Integrated Ayush Hospitals were approved last year but could not be sanctioned.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Konyak urged the Ministry to consider early release of the fund to enable the state government to propose a supplementary proposal by the end of the year.
The two-day National Ayush Mission from May 18-19 was also jointly addressed by the Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ayush, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and was attended by State Health Ministers and Secretaries.
Minister, P. Paiwang Konyak was accompanied by the Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Government of Nagaland, Y. Kikheto Sema, IAS and other senior officers of the Department.
Also Read | Nagaland urban local body polls: Law of land must be followed, says SC
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Malpractice in admission process antithetical to Constitution: Delhi HC
- ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ to release a day early in India
- Meghalaya: Bernard opposes new tax rate on non-tribals
- Non-communicable diseases rising in Nagaland: State health minister
- South African legend Lance Klusener to coach Tripura team
- Assam Rifles unites 4 visually impaired Naga students with family in Manipur