Assam Rifles unites 4 visually impaired Naga students with family in Manipur

Kohima: As tension flared in violence-hit Manipur, family members were separated and many were displaced. On receiving a distress call, the Tamenglong Battalion of Jwalamukhi Sector Assam Rifles set out on a mission and evacuated four visually impaired Naga students and united them with their families.
PRO Defence Kohima informed that the distressed call was made by the district administration of Tamenglong and the parents of the visually impaired Naga students. The students were stranded at Haikakpokpi Mission Blind School at Kakching following ethnic clashes in the state.
It was informed that riflewomen of the Battalion coordinated with the local units of Assam Rifles en route from Kakching to Imphal and played a significant role in the evacuation of the students, including one male.
The students were taken to their home at Tamenglong and Noney by the Battalion on Wednesday. During the evacuation process, they were provided with food, medical assistance and other essential amenities.
“The students got back to their families hale and hearty and their parents thanked Assam Rifles wholeheartedly for their humanitarian action and for relieving the families of the anguish of separation from their children,” the PRO said.
