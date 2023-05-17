Kohima: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Wednesday notified that the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) will be declared in the afternoon of May 24.

As per a notification issued by NBSE chairman, Asano Sekhose, the results will be available in printed form, online and through a mobile application.

The provisional Result Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board along with the Marksheets/Pass Certificates. The soft copies will also be made available in the Board’s Portal at www.nbsenl.edu.in.

Results can be viewed online through the board’s portal, and other websites including www.results.shiksha, www.indiaresults.com, and www.exametc.com.

Provisions to download the marks/marksheet will be made available on www.nbsenl.edu.in, www.results.shiksha, and www.indiaresults.com.

Android Mobile result app which is also available on Google playstore can also be downloaded to view results.

The Board notified that documents will only be sent to the Centre Superintendents on May 29-30. The Centre Superintendent will then collect the results and distribute it to the schools under their respective centre.

In case of unavailability, the Centre Superintendent can also authorize another Centre Superintendent to collect the documents on their behalf.

Dates of collection as per district-wise allocation is to be notified on the Board’s portal and the district Whatsapp groups. The Board directed all Centre Superintendents to mark the dates and collect the documents accordingly.

