Nagaland: 325 Inner Line Permit defaulters detected in Kohima

Kohima: Following a day-long Inner Line Permit (ILP) verification drive conducted by the Kohima district administration and the police on Tuesday, 325 ILP defaulters were detected in the state capital.

Keeping a check on illegal immigrants and ILP defaulters, five teams of officers from the administration and the Kohima Police conducted the drive.

During the verification process, expired ILP passes and some invalid passes were detected. Accordingly, penalties were imposed under Sections (2), (3) and (4) of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act of 1873.

After verification of all required documents, the administration collected a total penalty of Rs 1.2 lakh. The Kohima District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) said the amount will be counted as revenue generation for the state government.



The Special Task Force, constituted for ILP verification, will continue periodic checking of ILP documents. Tuesday’s ILP verification drive was conducted in pursuance of the direction issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima.

