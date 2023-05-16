321 people receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela for 6 NE states

Dimapur: As many as 321 people from six of the eight Northeastern states on Tuesday received appointment letters, during a Rozgar Mela’ held in Nagaland, for jobs in six ministries and Assam Rifles.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik distributed the appointment letters to the new recruits at the common Rozgar Mela’ held in Imliyanger Memorial Centre (IMC) here.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives priority to empowerment of women, 67 women were among the 321 newly inducted employees, Bhowmik said.

The Union minister said that the Prime Minister had said last year that the government will provide jobs to youths in a systematic manner.

“It is the promise of the Prime Minister to provide jobs to youths and make India atmanirbhar’ and vishwaguru’ by 2047,” she said, urging the youngsters to work hard and contribute towards nation-building to achieve this feat.

Of the new appointees, over 50 people were from Nagaland.

The common Rozgar Mela’ was held for Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

“The PM does not force youths to move forward through government jobs but encourages them to stand on their own feet through startups and build their future.

“Youths have started their own startups and have also provided jobs to people,” the minister said.

Pointing out that there has been tremendous development in road infrastructure, rail connectivity and other development activities in the Northeast, the minister said, “The more development takes place, youths get more job opportunities.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the newly inducted employees, who participated in the mela at 45 locations across the country, through video-conferencing.

