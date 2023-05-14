Kohima: “Mother is a blessing that no one can replace,” Assistant parish priest of St. Francis De Sales (SFS) church, Kohima town, Father Alex Tep, quoted the famous line while delivering the homily on Mother’s Day.

Nagaland joined the celebrations on Sunday with people expressing their love, respect, and honour towards mothers.

At SFS parish, Fr. Alex Tep explained why the celebration of Mother’s Day remains so special. He began with the observation that mothers cannot be replaced which is why a special day is marked to celebrate their existence.

Referencing the Christian teaching that Christ showed his love by dying on the cross, the priest said that mothers also make many sacrifices to build a family that spread love in society.

While a mother carries her child in her womb for nine months and carries the child on her lap for about three years, he said that a mother carries her child in her heart forever.

What a mother does, he observed, directly or indirectly leaves an impact on the lives of her children. Mothers, he said, have a great responsibility of playing the role of God by sowing the seed of love in the family.

He then made another reference to a saying that goes “Since God could not be everywhere, he made mothers”. While God cannot be seen, heard or touched physically, the priest said that it is through mothers that one feels the love of God on earth.

Saying that a mother’s heart should not be felt with pain when she thinks of her husband or children, he advised men and children to be grateful for their wives and mothers by giving them joy.

Churches across the state observed the day by paying respect and honor to mothers.

Ahead of Mothers Day, streets in Kohima were also filled with flower pop-up sales, and people crowding the town to grab gifts for their mothers.

As per history, Mother’s Day dates back to ancient times, however, the modern observance of the holiday is said to have begun in the early 20th century.

The modern Mother’s Day was championed by Anna Jarvis, an American social activist after the death of her mother in 1905. Jarvis campaigned to establish a national holiday to honour mothers as she wanted to create a day for individuals to express their love and gratitude to their mothers.

