Guwahati: The Naga people’s Movement for Human Rights organised a meeting to advance the Naga peace process where Adivasi leaders from other parts of the country urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take charge of the Naga peace process.
The meeting was attended by indigenous/adivasi leaders and organizations from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
Important Adivasi leaders, including minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, Ex-Cabinet minister and sitting MLA of Madhya Pradesh Omkar Singh Markam, Dr Hiralal Alawa, MLA, Madhya Pradesh, were part of the meeting.
A two-point resolution was also adopted by the house in the meeting, which stated, “We believe that lack of significant progress since the signing of the framework can potentially destabilize the efforts at peace; hence, we urge PM Narendra Modi to take direct charge of the negotiations to expedite its satisfactory resolution.”
Extending his support and commitment for the cause of peace in the Naga areas, Faggan Singh Kulaste said, “I will take the concerns expressed in the meeting to the political leadership of India.”
The Adivasi leaders also said that the need of the hour was to build solidarity between various tribal groups and communities.
