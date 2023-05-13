Kohima: As cyclone Mocha is expected to intensify into a severe storm over the central Bay of Bengal, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) of the Home Department on Friday issued an alert for residents of the state.

Although Nagaland will not be directly affected by the cyclonic storm, it is notified that the state will witness frequent strong winds and isolated rain showers in the next few days.

The state is expected to experience heavy rains on Saturday, and very heavy rains on Sunday. During this period, thunderstorms with strong lightning are also to be expected.

During the cyclonic storm, damages are expected to the unsecured structures, kutcha houses due to heavy rain and the possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas, uprooting of trees and branches, and damage to standing crops, it warned.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period and made further requests not to shelter under large trees and near the river banks to prevent unnecessary risk to life from lightning and flash floods.

It also directed all the District Disaster Management Authorities and other line departments to be on alert to save lives and properties during this period.

ESCS MOCHA located near latitude 15.4 N and longitude 89.1 E, about 570 km NNW of Port Blair, 730 km SSW of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 660 km SW of Sittwe (Myanmar). To cross SE Bangladesh and N Myanmar coasts around noon of 14th May, as a VSCS. pic.twitter.com/2WI6pDBUSI — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 13, 2023

The cyclonic storm “Mocha”pronounced as “Mokha” lay centered near latitude 11.6°N and longitude 88.1°E, about 510 km west of Port Blair, 1160 km south-southwest of Cox’z Bazaar (Bangladesh), and 1120 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar). The cyclonic storm is predicted to recurve gradually by Saturday and move north-northeastwards with further intensification, which would eventually reach its peak intensity.

On May 14, it is predicted to pass over the coasts of southeast Bangladesh and northern Myanmar between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) sometime in the afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph.

The cyclonic storm is also predicted to make landfall in the Bangladesh-Myanmar coastline region, affecting South Bengal. The forecast, though, could change during the next few days as per NSDMA.

