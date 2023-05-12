Kohima: Indian model-actor Andrea Kevichüsa, and filmmaker Kivini Shohe, will be representing Nagaland at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, 2023 to be held from May 16-27, the state government informed on Thursday.

The duo will represent the state as part of the delegation, supported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, through the Department of Information & Public Relations, which is the nodal Department for films and related matters in Nagaland.

Kivini Shohe is a prominent filmmaker from Nagaland and is one of the pioneer film makers from the state and a founding member of the Film Association of Nagaland (FAN), a group that consists of genuine functioning dynamic film related professionals based in Nagaland. She has been Jury Chairperson for the 14th International Documentary & Short Film Festival of Kerala 2022 and Jury for 5th South Asian Film Festival, Kolkata 2022.

Shohe is a recipient of the Governor’s Award 2014 in the field of Arts for filmmaking. She is well known for her award winning film, ‘Oh my Soul’ (2014), a story of three Naga transgender. Her themes are mostly from the out-of-the-way stories from the far-flung regions to the unspeakable spaces in human nature.

Her documentaries cover untold stories mostly from the eastern part of Nagaland such as Under the Longfuru Sky (2018) and The Great Anghs (2001). She has directed short Sumi folk based stories like Winter Nights dream (Nisapa & Nisala) 2003 and Anishe Flower maiden (Anishe Xamunu)2007. Her last film is Even the Dead Speaks (telefilm) 2019.

Andrea Kevichüsa is an Indian model and actor from Nagaland. She made her acting debut with Anek in 2022 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for which she won the Filmfare Award 2023 for Best Debut (Female).

Kevichüsa has worked with several fashion designers and notable brands. She has also been featured in editorials of magazines such as Vogue India, Elle, Femina and on the covers of Filmfare, Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia.

