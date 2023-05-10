Wokha: The two-day Tribal Artisan Mela (TAM) was inaugurated at Tiyi Hall in Wokha, from May 9-10, 2023, to promote and develop tribal products from the North-Eastern region.
Ajit Kumar Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner of Wokha, inaugurated the event.
In his opening remarks, he expressed gratitude to the representatives of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED), India, NEHHDC and NBHM for providing opportunities to the tribal artisans of the Wokha district through increased efficiency in procurement, logistics, and marketing of tribal products.
The Deputy Commissioner urged the artisans to take feedback from TRIFED and improve the quality of their products and emphasized that TRIFED would not only help in sourcing tribal art and craft in its original form but also in spreading awareness about all of its activities.
Pamthing Keishing, DM, TRIFED Regional Office, Guwahati, highlighted the empanelment process for tribal artisans and their products. He explained the importance of empanelment and its benefits in marketing tribal products. He also encouraged the artisans to showcase their unique and diverse products at the event.
The TAM provided a platform for tribal communities to exhibit their talents and skills and showcase their products to a wider audience. It was organised under the Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products.
