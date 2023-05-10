Wokha: Lotha Hoho, the apex organisation of the Lotha tribe, held a thanksgiving programme for the elected representatives under the Wokha district on May 10.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Home and Border Affairs Y. Patton, Advisor Agriculture Mhathung Yanthan, 38th A/C MLA YM Humtsoe, 40 Bhandari A/C MLA Achumbemo Kikon and Advisor to Chief Minister Nagaland, Dr Chumben Murry attended the thanksgiving programme.

Patton, while speaking during the thanksgiving programme, called for the preservation and promotion of their culture, traditions and costumes and proper documentation of the local dialect by constituting a committee. Assuring the people to work for the welfare of the society in coordination with the other elected members, he called for support and co-operation from all sections of society.

Patton also thanked the Chief Minister of Nagaland on behalf of the Lotha community for appointing Dr Chumben Murry as advisor to the CM of Nagaland.

Advisor, Agriculture, Mhathung Yanthan, during his speech urged the people to move ahead with a positive mindset and renewed dedication to being a part of the change. He also appealed to the farming community to use modern technology and applications and make proper use of the resources to improve economic stability.

Emphasising the importance and participation of women folk in the decision-making process, YM Humtsoe said women are equally responsible and contribute equally when it comes to the upliftment of our society.

Achumbemo Kikon urged the gathering to emulate the good deeds and examples set by our forefathers and pioneers to make our society a better place to live, he also call for the preservation and promotion of our local dialect.

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland Dr Chumben Murry called upon the people of the community to be united and move forward in Unison to take our society forward and also appealed to give their best effort and contribute in whatever capacity one can for the betterment of our society.

The function was chaired by Vice Chairman Lotha Hoho, Mhonlumo Lotha and Chairman Lotha Hoho, Mhondamo Ovung proposed the welcome address while Pastor Longsa Baptist Church Rev.L.K.Tsanglao proposed a special prayer for the elected representatives.

