Kohima: 30 delegates from the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management, Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, on Tuesday visited Zhadima village under Kohima district as part of its field visit where participants are exposed to the Centre’s flagship schemes at the state/union territories.

Led by Punit Sharma as the team captain and course director, the delegation from India’s premier training institute comprising principal private secretaries working in the Central Secretariat, visited the Amrit Sarovar ‘Ziazia’ project, a community farm pond at Zhadima village.

Highlighting the project, Block Development Officer (BDO) Seyiekhrielie Rio informed that through the farm pond, the villagers will be able to use the stored water for farming, irrigation purposes, animal rearing and all farming related works.

Water at the existing pond was drained in order to expand and construct the pond, in preparation to rejuvenate the water body by monsoon.

After the pond covering 25.859636 in latitude and 94.056956 in longitude was identified to be technically feasible and suitable to impound runoff water, work began in June last year and is nearing completion.

The fishery pond, he informed, is expected to retain 40 lakh litres of water after completion, as compared to 8 lakh litres in the past years.

Later, a short ceremony was held at Zhadima community hall where the BDO highlighted the functioning of the village councils and Village Development Boards through which developmental activities in the rural areas are initiated.

Rio told the gathering that 80% of developmental works in the village were covered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

He observed that although the Rural Development (RD) activities are monitored using state-of-the-art technologies, as most activities are targeted in the rural areas, internet and road connectivity issues become a major challenge in the implementation process due to the terrains.

He pointed out how most villages, like Zhadima village, have no banking facilities making it difficult for beneficiaries of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) as beneficiaries ate compelled yo travel to Kohima covering over 17 KMS which also adds to the travel costs.

Block programme manager BBMU Chiephobozou, Neikesanuo Ziephrü, informed that the NSRLM Block management unit was launched in 2017 across 19 villages under Chiephobozou sub-division.

She also highlighted the role of Self Help Groups (SHGs) under NSRLM where Zhadima village has two Village Level Organization (VLO)- Ruovi VLO and Vikehie VLO, under which there are 18 SHGs and 22 SHGs respectively.

She informed me that the total community corpus fund of the SHGs and VLO combined currently stands at Rs 17,60,000.

Team leader and course director Puneet Sharma shared how the delegation had wonderful experiences in Nagaland. The state, he informed, was added to the course as it was a state less explored.

While many of the participants were initially apprehensive of the visit to the state fearing safety and security, he informed that the field visit to the state has proved their fears wrong.

The programme was chaired by Advisor of Zhadima Village Youth & Sports Organization (ZVYSO) Vizosielie Khoubve, invocation pronounced by Pastor Thepfukuolie Pfüsenuo, AG Church Zhadi-II.

Chairman of Zhadima village council Neilalhoulie Soliezuo shared the welcome note and vote of thanks pronounced by VDB secretary Roko Angami. SHG Zhadima presented a folk tune.

The delegation also visited stalls set up by the SHGs where they witnessed live demonstration of handloom weaving, bamboo basket weaving, traditional pounding of sticky rice, pottery, wood crafting, display and sale of traditional Angami Naga attires and ornaments, local food and beverages.

During the three day visit, the delegation visited Khonoma village, state museum at Kohima, and Zhadima village. The team is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Wednesday.

