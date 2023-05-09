Kohima: A cadre of the NSCN-Khango group (NSCN-K) allegedly shot at and killed a 25-year-old woman in Dimapur late on Monday night.
The incident happened at around 9.30 pm when the victim, identified as 25-year-old Supou P, a final-year MA student at a college in Dimapur, was at her brother’s residence. The accused, allegedly her boyfriend, came to meet her and subsequently fired at her from close quarters.
The accused has been identified as 36-year-old Thingiu Khiam, a self-styled deputy Kilonser of the Khango group. Along with the accused, his self-styled bodyguard, Mongchon Khiam (37), was also arrested by the police.
A statement issued by the office of the Dimapur police commissioner on Tuesday said that the incident was reported at around midnight from Zeliangrong colony in Dhobinallah, from where the victim was brought to Faith Hospital by the suspected accused.
The police have also one modified AK rifle with two magazines and 55 live rounds of 7.65mm ammo, one country made .32 pistol with one empty case, two sets of walkie talkies, one soft top Gypsy vehicle (white) B/R No. NL 07C – 1639 from the duo.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile, the Naga Students’ Federation strongly condemned the “violent act with deadly consequences perpetrated by elements threatening to lead our society into chaos”. Such inhumane and diabolical act, it said, negates the aspiration of the general populace for peaceful living which ought to be out rightly condemned by all right thinking citizens.
It appealed for peace and unity in all the Naga inhabited areas among various stakeholders, CSOs and individuals while also sparing no efforts to uproot such elements and practices which are against the social and economic progress of the people.
The Federation appealed to the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned and ensure that befitting punishment is awarded to the culprit at the earliest.
NSF expressed their solidarity and its deepest and profound sympathy to the bereaved family members of the deceased.
