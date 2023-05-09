Kohima: Working for its objective of providing stress-free finances to women in difficult and sustenance businesses post the COVID-19 pandemic, Kohima-based organisation – The Entrepreneurs Associates (tEA) -disbursed interest-free loans to 20 women street vendors in the state capital.

Supported by Caring Friends Mumbai, the loans were handed over to beneficiaries during a event held at its head office on Monday. So far, zero Interest or interest-free loans have been disbursed to nearly 1000 women along with a few of its partners.

Introducing the “Uplifting Women Street Vendors’ Program” under which the loans are provided, tEA’s CEO Neichute Doulo said that the organisation was committed to serve the interest of women, especially local vendors, who he feels have been greatly contributing to the local economy.

Speaking to the gathering of nearly 60 women, Neichute said with an experience of over two decades in the field of local entrepreneurship, tEA was aware of the difficulties that women vendors continually face.

The CEO said that to scale and grow their businesses, women vendors must learn to save 20% of their earnings. In five years time, he said that women would be able to build their own micro transport facilities or buy their own plot of land with the savings, which in turn would greatly boost their self-esteem and give them confidence.

Neichute also highlighted the challenges of vending, wherein women vendors have confided about not drinking water during working hours for lack of basic toilet facilities in the vicinity of their workplaces or simply to cut expenses even when pay and use facilities were present.

tEA’s surveys, he informed, have revealed that such instances have led to women falling easy prey to health complications and urinary infections. He informed that tEA has been advocating the same to government agencies concerned.

He also recounted his ‘door to door’ experience as a salesperson prior to founding the organisation while he was working as a college lecturer. Educating the attendees about the need to innovate and seek new strategies to grow, he also encouraged the women to continuously explore new frontiers of trade. The social entrepreneur also encouraged women to be grateful for the opportunities around them and strive to be authentic in their businesses.

A brief summary of the various products and services available for women vendors and interested entrepreneurs was provided by Azonuo Chietsu, Community Mobiliser, tEA.

In the interest of women vendors and traders who face continuous challenges owing to their trade, Ruovizokhonuo E. Pienyu from Carl Rogers Institute of Mental Health and School Counselling educated women about the importance of caring for individual mental health. She expressed the need to be aware of one’s stress levels and acknowledge it. The expert also added that everyone needs to treat their mental state as any organ in the body requiring treatment and care.

Ainato Yeptho, Deputy Director (Mainstreaming), NSACS, advocated the need for better awareness about ‘Aids and Blood Donation’. He conveyed that the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS and blood donation must be addressed and shared that in Nagaland the main cause of HIV infection was through sexual transmission.

He urged the need to collectively create awareness of the need for safe intercourse, especially among the youth due to the alarming spread of HIV/AIDS.

The programme was chaired by Lenu Neikha, Project Associate, tEA, while the invocation was said by Adeno Thenuo, Children Pastor, Cross Wonder Church, Kohima. The vote of thanks was given by Loreni Shitri, tEA Sales & Marketing Executive.

The formal session was followed by skill training for women vendors on making Banana chips.

In 2022, tEA began its initiative to capacitate the women vendors with new skills to help them earn additional income and better utilise the raw materials that often go wasted during slow businesses. The skill training for vendors has helped women learn the art of food processing, soap making, among other income-generative activities.

