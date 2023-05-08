Kohima: Joining the world wide celebration of the uniqueness and unity of the International Red Cross (IRCS) movement, Nagaland observed the day at Dr Imkongliba Ao hall at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Monday.

Organized by the Indian Red Cross Society, Nagaland State Branch, the event was held under the theme “Everything we do comes #fromtheheart”, attended by Nagaland Governor and IRCSN President, La Ganesan.

The Governor reminded the gathering that the day is celebrated with jubilation and cheers in remembrance of the great philanthropist Jean Henry Dunant who was born on May 8, 1828, and honors the contributions of millions of volunteers, members and staff of Red Cross who work tirelessly to protect human lives across the world.

This year’s theme, he said, embodies the spirit of the Red Cross, which is built on the seven principles of Impartiality, Neutrality, Humanity, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity and University. He informed that the Red Cross have been at the forefront of humanitarian service for more than 160 years and have provided assistance to victims of wars, natural disasters, and other emergencies, and have also helped to build more resilient and sustainable communities.

Having impacted the lives of millions of people globally, he said that the works of the Red Cross continue to play a critical role in addressing some of the most pressing globe challenges of the present times. The Governor said that the movement recognised the uninhibited voluntary service of the youth and Red Cross members.

“We must remember that everything we do, from our personal interactions with others to our work in our communities and beyond, comes from the heart. It is through acts of kindness and generosity that we can make a positive difference in the world,” he said.

He observed that one of the most inspiring aspects of the work of the Red Cross is the role of its volunteers who are the lifeblood of the organisation, providing essential support and assistance to those in need, and their work underpinned by a deep sense of understanding of the challenges faced by the communities they serve.

Red Cross society, he said, embodies the spirit of kindness and compassion. He encouraged the gathering to contribute in their own capacity for humanitarian service with the Red Cross Society in order to build a more peaceful and sustainable community.



Chairman IRSCN Abeni TCK, Abeni TCK informed that the Red Cross Nagaland has been part of the world wide effort and mission numerous activities. She encouraged all to be ambassadors of humanitarian service.

Akhale V.Khamo, General Secretary IRCSN who read out the message from the Secretary General, IRCS, HQ, New Delhi highlighted about the founder of Red cross and urged upon the people of Nagaland to continue serving under the

International Red Cross Society, keeping in mind the saying “Service to Men is service to God”.

PowerPoint Presentation of activities of IRCSN, Nagaland State Branch, was presented during the program. Several legislators, top officials of the state attended the programme which was chaired by Managing Committee Member IRCSN

R. Rose Chakhesang. The invocation was pronounced by Pastor, Chakhesang Baptist Church, Minister Hill, Kohima Rev Dr Vevo Phesao.

School and college going students were also part of the celebration.

