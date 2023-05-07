Kohima: Drug menace continues to be a major cause of concern in Nagaland and districts sharing inter-state borders are most affected by it.

Wokha district, which shares the border with Assam, recorded the highest number of drug users in the state, revealed Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton.

Addressing students during the 35th General Conference of Nyiro Range Students’ Union at the Government Middle School, Nyiro in Wokha on Saturday, Patton advised students to be aware of the alarming rise in drug abuse among youth.

Addiction to drugs, he said, not only affects the individual health of a user but also leaves a negative impact on families and society. He informed that the Nagaland Police was doing its best in fighting the drug menace.

He encouraged students to join hands with the force in the fight against drug abuse. Further, Patton also cautioned students to avoid misuse of mobile phones and technology but rather use it to gain knowledge and for personal development.

He assured the students that if there are genuine students who are serious about their studies and want to crack civil service examinations, will be sponsored to undergo coaching for competitive exams including UPSC and NPSC.

As the world has become competitive in nature, Patton urged the students to be hard-working and prepare themselves to get into service through competitive examinations, as appointments at present are based on merit.

Further, Patton also stressed on the need to protect and preserve the mother tongue, as it is synonymous with the person’s identity. He advocated the significance of vernacular languages, which should be preserved and safe from endangerment.

With religious enmity brewing in the society, he urged the student community to pray for unity and avoid division among churches.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Range, Limasunep Jamir, who also addressed the gathering of students from nine villages, highlighted the “war on drugs” initiated by the Nagaland police to fight drug menace.

“The war on drugs is an initiative of the police department which is being taken up on a war footing. The department has made its policy clear which is, zero tolerance on drugs users, peddlers and suppliers,” Jamir said.

He informed that over 140 people had been arrested in the past few weeks under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including police personnel.

He praised the Wokha police led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) for making numerous arrests in this regard within the district.

Calling for collective effort, he said, “You are the future of our state and our people and I am sure that you will all cooperate and create awareness among your friends and community members and take the issue very seriously.”

He also warned that addiction in any form is criminal in nature.

The way forward to address drug abuse, he said, is rehabilitation and awareness generation.

Students and netizens from nine villages under the Nyiro range including Nrung Longidang, Longla, Yimkha, Yanthamo, Niroyo, Longsachung, Okhyeyan, Razumphen, and Satsuphen attended the student conference.

