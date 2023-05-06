Nagaland deploys forces, 17 buses to evacuate those stranded in Manipur

Kohima: Nagaland government, on Saturday morning, deployed police and security forces, and 17 buses from Kohima to evacuate those stranded in violence-hit Manipur on Saturday morning from the state capital Kohima to evacuate residents of Nagaland who were stranded in the violence-hit state.

Speaking to EastMojo, deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton said “We are really very sorry for the Manipur incident. Today we have sent 17 buses to rescue, to bring back our Naga students studying in Manipur”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Forces including the State Police, CRPF, IR platoon were deployed along with Nagaland State Transport (NST) and police buses.

Manipur police told EastMojo that buses from Nagaland stopped at Senapati where the police officers and security forces on duty interacted with the civil society organizations. When asked if the buses would be allowed to continue towards Imphal, the police source said that it is waiting for direction from higher authorities.

Patton informed that he had spoken to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh who assured to give “full protection for the Naga students staying in Manipur”.

As the evacuation process was halted, the minister in charge of the Home Department said that the state chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) have been directed to facilitate the evacuation process with its counterparts in Manipur.

He further informed that over 600 phone calls from stranded residents were received from Manipur through the helpline numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the time of this writing, seven injured persons from the violence-hit areas in the neighbouring state, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kohima.

Also Read | Nagaland opens helpline to evacuate people from violence-hit Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









