Kohima: Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and minister in-charge of the Home department, Yanthungo Patton, on Saturday visited the Oking hospital in Kohima, where eight patients who suffered injuries from violence-hit Manipur were admitted and took stock of the situation.

Patton told reporters that most patients were out of danger and the hospital authorities are taking care of the patients.

Senior consultant surgeon, Dr Joel Ngullie, informed that out of the total patients admitted at the private hospital, three were in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The doctor said that on May 4, six patients were transferred to the hospital from Manipur, one more on Friday night and another on Saturday.

“It came to our attention that while bringing patients from there, one had died on the way,” he informed of the death of one person who succumbed to injuries.

He said that initially, patients that were brought in were critical but as of Saturday, all patients are stable and under observation. “On the day when patients were rushed in, we conducted four emergency operations,” the doctor recalled.

While most patients suffered bullet injuries, the doctor said one patient suffered liver and kidney injuries. However, no patient is in critical condition.

Dr Joel also said the hospital is equipped with facilities and manpower to treat more patients in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, Patton informed that the state government has additional bus transportation to evacuate stranded persons in Manipur. A total of 22 buses along with two Nagaland police platoons- IR and Mahila battalions, CRPF forces were sent to bring back stranded residents under full security.

The Assam Rifles, he informed, is also assisting the forces. The evacuation exercises, he informed, will continue as over 600 persons were stranded. “We are on the job and the state government is taking special care of not only the students but also citizens of Nagaland who are stranded,” Patton assured.

While the buses and forces were reportedly stopped at Senapati, Patton said that he had urged Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh to allow buses deployed for evacuation to ply to Imphal. He reiterated that the Manipur CM had given assurance to protect Nagas settled in Manipur.

When asked if the government would provide assistance to patients admitted in Kohima, Patton responded that the matter will have to be discussed. During the visit, Patton extended financial assistance on his personal behalf.

The violent incidents in Manipur, he observed, are “very unfortunate”. As he wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, he also urged the Manipur government to settle the issue once and for all.

