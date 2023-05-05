Kohima: More than ever, residents of the Christian-majority state of Nagaland are now feeling the need to unite as one. While neighbouring state Manipur is witnessing violent clashes, Christians in Nagaland are uniting through “Futsal” sport to spread the message of love.

Over 49 churches from across Nagaland gathered on Friday to participate in the first Open Inter-denominational churches 7-a-side futsal tournament being held at L Viluo Fifa Pro Turf at Meriema, about 11 km away from Kohima town.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Organised by the Miapuonuoko Krotho (Fathers department) of Christian Revival Mission Church (CRMC) High School Area, the two-day tournament is witnessing participation from churches in Kohima, Dimapur, Peren, and Tseminyu.

Nagaland is a Christian-majority state with numerous denominations. While promoting the sport in the state, the futsal tourney is witnessing a conglomeration of several denominations, including the Baptist, Christian Revival, Catholic, Assembly of God, and so on.

Speaking to EastMojo, Kehoulelie Khoubve, convenor of the organising committee, said that the event was organised with the hope of promoting fitness through the event and fostering unity among various church denominations. “We are hopeful that the tournament will also bring in youth and people who have gone astray from the churches to find a way to come closer to God through the sport,” he said.

Ahead of declaring the tournament open, Viluo Angami, associate pastor and chairman of Fathers Department CRMC, said the tournament was a long-cherished dream of the CRMC to bring all the believers of Christ under one platform.

Under the theme “togetherness in Christ”, he said the tourney is conducted with the belief that all Christian denominations are like different parts of the body, with Christ as the head.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He expressed dismay that in the present society, there are many Christians who do not follow the teachings of Christ. He, therefore, encouraged the players and the believers to take it as a personal responsibility to spread Christ’s teachings. The church leader also hoped that players of all teams would play in the true spirit of sportsmanship and with Christ-like behaviour throughout the tournament.

Playing for the Baptist Church Kidima team, Vikenoto Ltu said that futsal is a game that is training people of all ages to be fit while uniting people from all corners of the state.

“I hope that people will pursue the sport and promote it in our state. It is not only about the competition. It is also a way of bringing people closer. This is likely the first of its kind inter-denominational tournament and I hope that this will not be the last. As I see it is bringing Christians, youth and people as one while maintaining the spirit of truth and honesty,” Ltu said.

Mhalelhoulie Kuotsu, representative of Assembly of God (AG) Church Zhadima, shared that his team has travelled to Meriema to participate in the tournament to glorify the Lord through the sport.

Kuotseituo John from St Francis De Sales Parish Kohima town said, “We belong to different denominations, yet we believe in the same God. One of the reasons that made us want to participate was because this is bringing in people from different churches to display the spirit of sportsmanship.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As 49 teams vie for the championship trophy, the winning team will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 60,000, while the second, third and fourth position holders will each receive Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. The best goalkeeper and player of the tournament will be awarded Rs 3,000 each, while the best discipline team will receive Rs 5,000.

Also Read | Nagaland opens helpline to evacuate people from violence-hit Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









