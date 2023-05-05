Kohima: More than ever, residents of the Christian-majority state of Nagaland are now feeling the need to unite as one. While neighbouring state Manipur is witnessing violent clashes, Christians in Nagaland are uniting through “Futsal” sport to spread the message of love.
Over 49 churches from across Nagaland gathered on Friday to participate in the first Open Inter-denominational churches 7-a-side futsal tournament being held at L Viluo Fifa Pro Turf at Meriema, about 11 km away from Kohima town.
Organised by the Miapuonuoko Krotho (Fathers department) of Christian Revival Mission Church (CRMC) High School Area, the two-day tournament is witnessing participation from churches in Kohima, Dimapur, Peren, and Tseminyu.
Nagaland is a Christian-majority state with numerous denominations. While promoting the sport in the state, the futsal tourney is witnessing a conglomeration of several denominations, including the Baptist, Christian Revival, Catholic, Assembly of God, and so on.
Speaking to EastMojo, Kehoulelie Khoubve, convenor of the organising committee, said that the event was organised with the hope of promoting fitness through the event and fostering unity among various church denominations. “We are hopeful that the tournament will also bring in youth and people who have gone astray from the churches to find a way to come closer to God through the sport,” he said.
Ahead of declaring the tournament open, Viluo Angami, associate pastor and chairman of Fathers Department CRMC, said the tournament was a long-cherished dream of the CRMC to bring all the believers of Christ under one platform.
Under the theme “togetherness in Christ”, he said the tourney is conducted with the belief that all Christian denominations are like different parts of the body, with Christ as the head.
He expressed dismay that in the present society, there are many Christians who do not follow the teachings of Christ. He, therefore, encouraged the players and the believers to take it as a personal responsibility to spread Christ’s teachings. The church leader also hoped that players of all teams would play in the true spirit of sportsmanship and with Christ-like behaviour throughout the tournament.
Playing for the Baptist Church Kidima team, Vikenoto Ltu said that futsal is a game that is training people of all ages to be fit while uniting people from all corners of the state.
“I hope that people will pursue the sport and promote it in our state. It is not only about the competition. It is also a way of bringing people closer. This is likely the first of its kind inter-denominational tournament and I hope that this will not be the last. As I see it is bringing Christians, youth and people as one while maintaining the spirit of truth and honesty,” Ltu said.
Mhalelhoulie Kuotsu, representative of Assembly of God (AG) Church Zhadima, shared that his team has travelled to Meriema to participate in the tournament to glorify the Lord through the sport.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Kuotseituo John from St Francis De Sales Parish Kohima town said, “We belong to different denominations, yet we believe in the same God. One of the reasons that made us want to participate was because this is bringing in people from different churches to display the spirit of sportsmanship.”
As 49 teams vie for the championship trophy, the winning team will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 60,000, while the second, third and fourth position holders will each receive Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. The best goalkeeper and player of the tournament will be awarded Rs 3,000 each, while the best discipline team will receive Rs 5,000.
Also Read | Nagaland opens helpline to evacuate people from violence-hit Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: BJP candidate for Chakma council polls killed, 6 injured
- Fulfill your duty towards Manipur instead of electioneering in K’taka: Cong to PM
- Govt taking steps to evacuate state’s people stranded in Manipur: Mizoram CM
- Human touch: How Meitei women protected Kuki women in Imphal
- We found long-banned pollutants in the very deepest part of the ocean
- Nagaland to hold meet with tribal bodies on oil exploration with Assam: Dy CM