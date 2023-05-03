New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by Alemla Jamir, a self-styled “cabinet minister” of Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM arrested in a terror funding case, seeking default bail on the ground that the NIA filed an incomplete charge sheet.
The high court said there was no illegality or infirmity in the orders passed by the trial court from time to time regarding the detention of Jamir.
“Hence in our view, filing of a complete charge sheet within the stipulated period is sufficient compliance and no default bail can be granted in a case where cognisance was taken later.
“The custody of the accused/appellant (Jamir) cannot be termed illegal only on the ground that a sufficient amount of time was spent by the court clerk to raise objections regarding page numbering and illegible documents and the respondent/NIA had taken some time to respond to the objections and after removal of objections, the cognisance was rightly taken on July 3, 2020,” a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh said.
The high court dismissed Jamir’s appeal challenging an order passed by a special NIA court on July 03, 2020, rejecting her application seeking release on statutory bail, saying the charge sheet was filed within the limitation period and the appeal was devoid of merits.
The case was lodged after Jamir was intercepted at the Delhi airport on December 17, 2019, while she was about to travel by air to Dimapur, and was found carrying Rs 72 lakh.
She could not explain the source of the cash. An intimation was sent to the Income Tax Department and the investigation was initiated.
The woman, in her statement to the officials, had said the cash belonged to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah faction). She had received the money from an associate of Muivah, the general secretary of the insurgent group, at her residence and the same was to be handed over to Muivah at Dimapur in Nagaland, she had said.
This information was passed on to the Special Cell and an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police for aiding and abetting the Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM).
NIA has claimed that Jamir’s air tickets were arranged on the direction of Muivah.
Her husband was a relative of Muivah and he was a steering committee member of NSCN(IM) and earlier its commander-in-chief. This money was to be used for carrying out terrorist operations in India, it alleged.
Before the High Court, Jamir’s counsel sought her release on statutory bail on the ground that after filing the charge sheet on June 11, 2020, no order was passed by the trial court remanding her to custody.
Jamir had objected that there was no valid judicial remand order available on the court file as on July 3, 2020, after taking cognisance against her and a co-accused for an offence punishable under various provisions of the UAPA and the Arms Act.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The high court said that “after taking cognisance, unless and until a bail order is passed, in our view, the undertrial has to remain in judicial custody and as it was not possible for the accused to be produced before the special court because of the Covid restrictions, her remand was rightly extended by the duty metropolitan magistrate as per the directions issued from time to time by the higher judicial authorities keeping in view the prevailing circumstances.”
Also Read | Nagaland: Raid at house of NSCN-IM ‘mastermind’ of civilian abductions
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal Pradesh reports ten more Covid-19 cases
- Shattered dreams: Evictions reveal the ugly side of ‘owning’ land in Guwahati
- Mamata to address TMC mass outreach programme on Thursday
- Can watching others eat junk food cut our appetite, help lose weight?
- UPSC rejects Arunachal govt’s plea to conduct recruitment exams
- Terror funding: HC dismisses NSCN-IM leader Alemla Jamir’s bail plea