Kohima: Days after rescuing six civilians allegedly abducted by the NSCN-IM, the Assam Rifles (AR) launched a follow-up operation and raided the house of the alleged mastermind.

PRO Defence informed that they searched the residence of self-styled (SS) Major Athong Sangtham of Bamunpukhari village. The name of the senior NSCN-IM cadre, it said, was disclosed during the questioning of five NSCN-IM cadres arrested on April 28.

Although the self-styled major was at large, recoveries made included Rs 40,000, 87 note counterfeit notes of Rs 500 (87 notes), a radio set with charger, two smartphones, one mobile, one Air Gun Rifle with scope (without number), two NSCN Flags, NSCN-IM documents, and a Maruti Alto 800 (NL 07 CV 9198).

“Operations to nab the mastermind based on leads given during questioning of arrested cadres is under progress. The recovered stores were handed over to police,” it said.

The NSCN-IM had clarified why the civilians were “detained”. In an official update, the group said that Huvito was detained on April 13 on loan fraud and Raj Kumar Das and Raj Kumar Gupta were detained on April 21 for possessing illegal SP capsules (about 15,000 pieces) and about 100 kg of ganja. Another person, Mulutayo, was detained on April 25 for loan fraud and Piyar Ali was detained on April 27 for possessing two soap cases of drugs (heroin) while Akito Kiba was detained on April 27 for document forgery.

The NSCN-IM had said that it will continue to hunt for any anti-social elements such as suppliers of drugs and other harmful chemicals which are trying to uproot the young Naga generation of their careers and life and any elements trying to sabotage the unblemished and noble cause is questionable and unacceptable.

It had also appealed to law enforcement agencies, including Assam Rifles

to nab inter-state drug traffickers and bring them before the law if they really wanted to rescue people rather than focusing only on rescuing drug peddlers, fraudsters and criminals.

