Guwahati: The Assam Rifles rescued six civilians who were kidnapped and held for ransom by NSCN IM cadres in Dimapur.

NSCN IM kidnapped the victims between April 13 and 27, after which they called the victims’ families for ransom.

NSCN cadres who have been arrested are SS Lt Khenito Assumi, SS 2nd Lt Neison, SS Lance Cpl Mughahuto, SS Sgt Chonpenthung Murry and SS Sgt Katoho Yeptho.

The kidnapped individuals were rescued from Bamanpukhri House – apparently an illegal place for similar nefarious activities by NSCN IM.

