Guwahati: The Assam Rifles rescued six civilians who were kidnapped and held for ransom by NSCN IM cadres in Dimapur.
NSCN IM kidnapped the victims between April 13 and 27, after which they called the victims’ families for ransom.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
NSCN cadres who have been arrested are SS Lt Khenito Assumi, SS 2nd Lt Neison, SS Lance Cpl Mughahuto, SS Sgt Chonpenthung Murry and SS Sgt Katoho Yeptho.
The kidnapped individuals were rescued from Bamanpukhri House – apparently an illegal place for similar nefarious activities by NSCN IM.
Also Read | Nagaland govt to interpret Art 371A; form panel for new Municipal Act
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Assam Rifles personnel rescue six kidnapped civilians
- In India’s largest river island, women forge alliances for a better future
- Sikkim Art & Literature Festival to celebrate literary landscape of region
- Role of Mamata Banerjee, her party in Ram Navami violence should also be probed: VHP
- Do you feel safe in Sikkim now?’ SDF questions
- Assam: We have started preparations for LS polls, says Asom Gana Parishad