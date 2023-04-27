Kohima: A team of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Wednesday visited the site at Nagaland Institute of Medical Science and Research (NIMSR) at Phriebagie in Kohima to review the location to establish a 400-bedded teaching hospital.

The 11-member team was accompanied by commissioner & secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Y Kikheto Sema, along with the director/ dean of NIMSR, Prof Dr. Soumya Chakraborty and other state officials.

JICA team informed that soil testing on the proposed site was conducted and it was found to be suitable for a high-rise building.

The proposed hospital would be 20X80 meters with three storeys below and 11 storeys above.

The construction for the proposed hospital is expected to be completed by 2026 and the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) will be released once the newly constructed hospital becomes fully operational.

Y Kikheto Sema also informed that Nagaland is in need of a 500-bedded hospital to have a full-fledged medical college. He said, “If everything goes well then NIMSR should have a full-fledged hospital within the college premises with a 400-bedded hospital and a 150 bedded hospital within the campus.”

He said the government had been in discussion with JICA for quite some time and this review had been completed finally.

The concept and design for the proposed hospital, he said, were discussed and will soon be finalised.

The teaching hospital building would have 14 storeys with a rooftop helipad and all other facilities related to patient care services and teaching facilities. The hospital will be equipped with the latest technologies in health care.

He said that for a long time, the state was unable to avail externally-aided projects, thereby preventing many developmental activities.

Sema also lauded the JICA team for taking up the much-needed project of 400-bedded hospital. He appealed to both JICA and the H&FW department to work closely to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

