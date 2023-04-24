Nagaland: Medical college at Kohima gets permit to begin MMBS course

Kohima: The state’s first medical college- Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (NIMSR) – at Phriebagie in Kohima, on Monday, received a permit from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to begin the new institute for the academic year 2023-24.
The ‘Letter of Permit’ (LOP) was received just days after the state responded with an acceptance letter to the ‘Letter of Intent’ that the NMC had notified for 100 MBBS seats.
As per the LOP, the present proposal was approved on the basis of the Physical Compliance Verification Assessment report conducted on March 27 and the subsequent undertaking given by the Commissioner & Secretary of the Department of Health & Family Welfare on April 21 to rectify all deficiencies pointed out by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) by May 31.
The NMC notified that the permission for starting 100 seats MBBS course and admission of students will be for such time that the first batch of students admitted against the course appears for the final examination in the subject. It directed the college authorities to take up the matter for recognition of the qualification under section 35(2) of the IMC Act at the time of the first batch admitted against the sanctioned intake of 100 MBBS seats appearing for final examination with NMC.
It directed the authorities to fulfil and maintain norms including the infrastructure both physical and human resources, teaching faculty and clinical material and so on, throughout the academic year.
In case false/wrong declaration or fabricated documents have been used for procuring permission of the MARB and the said misconduct is brought to the notice of NMC or found during surprise assessment at any stage during the current academic year, the NMC warned that the institution will be liable, not be considered for recognition of the degree.
“This letter of permission will be revoked for the current academic year in such exigency arise. Besides, National. Medical Commission (NMC) is entitled to take all such measure against you and your college/institution as permissible under the law,” it notified.
The NMC also mandated the Institute to develop a biometric attendance, website on the medical college/institution and display all the information of the college, courses offered, faculty available and their experiences of the last 5 years, students joined, and affiliating university.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
NIMSR must also display the hospital services, facilities available and the equipment in each speciality, also showing OP and IP census including births and deaths as per the municipal/Government records, as per NMC.
As reported earlier, out of 100 seats, 15 are all India seats while the rest will go to residents of Nagaland.
Also Read | Process to repatriate human remains of Nagas from UK museum underway
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Wrestlers threaten to approach SC, Sports Ministry stalls May 7 WFI elections
- Meghalaya: 4 injured in road accident near Rongkhon
- Empathy can be taught at school, and it can lead to creative thinking
- MRB- largest bank in Mizoram in term of loans and branches
- Nagaland: Medical college at Kohima gets permit to begin MMBS course
- Tripura CM meets Scindia, demands MBB Airport be declared international