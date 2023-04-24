Nagaland: Medical college at Kohima gets permit to begin MMBS course

Kohima: The state’s first medical college- Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (NIMSR) – at Phriebagie in Kohima, on Monday, received a permit from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to begin the new institute for the academic year 2023-24.

The ‘Letter of Permit’ (LOP) was received just days after the state responded with an acceptance letter to the ‘Letter of Intent’ that the NMC had notified for 100 MBBS seats.

As per the LOP, the present proposal was approved on the basis of the Physical Compliance Verification Assessment report conducted on March 27 and the subsequent undertaking given by the Commissioner & Secretary of the Department of Health & Family Welfare on April 21 to rectify all deficiencies pointed out by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) by May 31.

The NMC notified that the permission for starting 100 seats MBBS course and admission of students will be for such time that the first batch of students admitted against the course appears for the final examination in the subject. It directed the college authorities to take up the matter for recognition of the qualification under section 35(2) of the IMC Act at the time of the first batch admitted against the sanctioned intake of 100 MBBS seats appearing for final examination with NMC.

It directed the authorities to fulfil and maintain norms including the infrastructure both physical and human resources, teaching faculty and clinical material and so on, throughout the academic year.

In case false/wrong declaration or fabricated documents have been used for procuring permission of the MARB and the said misconduct is brought to the notice of NMC or found during surprise assessment at any stage during the current academic year, the NMC warned that the institution will be liable, not be considered for recognition of the degree.

“This letter of permission will be revoked for the current academic year in such exigency arise. Besides, National. Medical Commission (NMC) is entitled to take all such measure against you and your college/institution as permissible under the law,” it notified.

The NMC also mandated the Institute to develop a biometric attendance, website on the medical college/institution and display all the information of the college, courses offered, faculty available and their experiences of the last 5 years, students joined, and affiliating university.

NIMSR must also display the hospital services, facilities available and the equipment in each speciality, also showing OP and IP census including births and deaths as per the municipal/Government records, as per NMC.

As reported earlier, out of 100 seats, 15 are all India seats while the rest will go to residents of Nagaland.

