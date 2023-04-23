Nagaland to hold interviews of 1,300 govt job aspirants from Monday

Kohima: The Nagaland government on Saturday announced that it will hold interviews of over 1,300 job aspirants from April 24.
Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB), in a notification, said that the viva-voce component of the Combined Staff Recruitment Examination 2022 will be held from Monday.
The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) had pressurised the state government to cancel the interviews, which were earlier scheduled to begin on April 18.
The NSF demanded cutting down the interview component of the exam from 12.5 per cent to 5 per cent of the total marks, expressing fears of bias.
It had threatened to stage an agitation from April 18 and had requested the 1,368 shortlisted candidates not to report for interviews.
The NSF, in a press release issued during the day, said the proposed stir was called off following a written assurance from the government to hold further discussions on the matter after the current cycle of the examination.
“Your demand has been looked into with utmost seriousness, and it is assured that after completion of the present cycle of recruitment by NSSB, the government shall call for detailed consultations with the NSF to examine the entire matter pertaining to the proportion of the total marks to be kept in the viva-voce component in the next cycle of recruitments to be conducted by the NSSB, and arrive at an agreed suitable solution to the matter,” the government’s response to the NSF stated.
