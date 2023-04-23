Kohima: Medziphema-based barista Zakietsonuo Jamir, popularly known as Atsi, trained coffee enthusiasts about the art of manual brewing during a two-day workshop held at Farmer’s Square cafe in Nagaland’s Chümoukedima district.
Coffee enthusiasts were taught about coffee and its wide influence on consumers.
Atsi said that one of the key highlights of the workshop was to help the participants in strengthening their knowledge and skills by giving them the chance of hands-on practice on the brewing tools.
Participants were also taught about networking opportunities and creating platforms for team-building activities. The two-day workshop saw participants of five members each day getting the chance to learn the basic knowledge of speciality coffee and the variety of techniques on manual brewing.
Participants during the workshop included scholars, entrepreneurs, NGOs and institution-based workers who wanted to upscale their businesses or simply learn how to make better coffee in general.
Farmer’s Square has organised workshops in the past and plans to continue such interaction with enthusiasts in the future for the benefit of increasing coffee lovers.
A new product called Magic potion from Zura coffee was also introduced to the participants during the two-day workshop.
