Kohima: Locally renowned Naga musician Visetuo Chüpuo and budding musician Rouokuose-ü Sanchu, on Friday released a music album titled ‘Noudo Tsali’ comprising 10 songs in Tenyidie language.

Legendary musician and renowned Naga singer, and composer, Methaneilie Jütakhrie Solo formally released the album during a ceremony held at Hotel Japfü in Kohima which was attended by family and friends of the two musicians.

Solo, who has been singing for about 50 years, said has a deep connection with human lives. “When we listen to compassionate songs, we learn to love each other more and realise the need to forgive each other and live in peace,” Solo said.

He termed music as the best medicine, a morale booster, a teacher and a tool to reach out to people to share one’s thoughts and ideas.

The musician pointed out that music has the potential to turn a person’s life around overnight in terms of wealth and worldwide fame, especially in the Western world where musicians were able to achieve many things just by writing a very good song.

Solo regretted that such an opportunity was not possible here even if there were many talented musicians.

The Dzükou hitmaker challenged musicians and singers to keep working hard with the hope that the Naga music industry would also be able to reach a point where they would be able to make it big like elsewhere.

Sharing his observation, Solo said music has the potential to present certain ideas and beliefs without sounding too harsh when it was properly incorporated into a song.

He pointed out that Nagas have given a lot of importance to music from time immemorial. Even among the Tenyimia community, musicians were considered as “favoured people” of the deities, he said.

“The reason behind that is that musicians have the ability to come up with certain words and thoughts in their music which are uncommon. Musicians were considered to be people who interact and communicate with the deities,” Solo shared.

In the music-making process, Solo said that musicians go through so much difficulty beginning with finding the right words, composing the right melody, adding instruments, and then recording, mixing and mastering it to produce a song that people can connect with.

He then praised the duo for releasing the album, further encouraging musicians to continue making music.

Visetuo is a renowned singer famous for songs including Suna Raka, and Neitseivonuo among others sung in the Tenyidie language.

He began his journey as a composer and singer at the age of 14 and has so far composed and released around 113 songs in total. Sanchu is a final-year student at Kohima College with Tenyidie as her major.

