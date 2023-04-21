Kohima: Khango led NSCN-K on Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NSCN-R breakaway group led by Akato Chophi to hold joint peace talks with the Government of India (GoI) and for a joint ‘military defence’.
In the MoU, the two groups agreed in “letter and spirit” to pursue the political dialogue under one platform with the Centre towards achieving a permanent solution to the vexed Naga political issue in the interest of both parties and the Nagas.
The two also agreed that in an event of an assault on any member or parties of the agreement by any domestic or foreign enemies, the two groups will corroborate to ‘neutralise’ such threats.
The agreement was signed by NSCN-K’s chairman Khango Konyak and general secretary Hokato Vusshe, NSCN’s chairman Akato Chophi and general secretary Michael Yeptho. The MoU, it stated, was effective from the date of signing the agreement.
