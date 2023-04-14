Kohima: The Lotha Students Union observed a black day on April 14th at the LSU Martyr’s Park in Wokha Town, in memory of Lt. Thungkhomo Ezung and Lt. Chumdamo Tungoe. These two individuals sacrificed their lives during a peaceful protest in Wokha Town on April 14th, 1977.
On April 14th, 1977, during a silent protest organized by the Lotha Students Union (LSU) in Wokha, Lt. Thungkhomo Ezung and Lt. Chumdamo Tungoe were shot dead by the Nagaland Police. The protest was held in response to the brutal treatment of Ngurkhuma Mizo, who was the SDO (Civil) at the time. Mizo had been manhandled by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guard while attempting to protect the legal rights for a land dispute in the Ralan area under the Wokha District.
The institutions that fall under the jurisdiction of the Lotha Students Union also commemorated black day by holding a silent prayer during their morning assemblies and wearing black ribbon badges. They narrated the brief history of the event to the students, as it holds significant importance for the LSU and the Lotha community as a whole.
During the event, a minute of silent prayer was observed, and the President of the Lotha Students Union, Lirhonthung E Kithan, gave a brief speech in honour of the two martyrs. The LSU officials paid their respects by visiting the burial site of Lt. Thungkhomo Ezung and Lt. Chumdamo Tungoe, and the student body also visited the family members of the martyrs.
