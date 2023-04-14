Kohima: The two-day education and career fair of ‘LaunchPad’, a career guidance and employment skills development program designed for students pursuing Class XII in government schools, began at the Capital Convention Hall in Kohima on Friday.

An initiative of the state’s Department of Youth Resources and Sports (YRS) in partnership with YouthNet and supported by the Department of School Education, the Launchpad programme covers 44 government higher secondary schools in Nagaland to empower the youth by providing them with career guidance and build their employability skills.

Addressing the formal programme of the fair, advisor to industries and commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, also the founder of YouthNet, said since Nagaland’s education system did not train students for the market, LaunchPad was conceived to enable youth to identify their skill sets at an early age.

Launched on August 18, 2020, LaunchPad is a self-paced online training program for all government higher secondary schools across all 16 districts of Nagaland.

As the state government and YouthNet are determined to help students, she urged the students to work hard and commit to exploiting the opportunity to develop the youth.

Akumla Chuba, Director, YRS, said the programme was kickstarted under the state fund and aims to develop students’ soft skills. This, she said, is a breakthrough in fighting unemployment.



As unemployment peaks, she said that youth empowerment has become a necessity for the state. In this regard, she encouraged students to not only focus on academics but identify the right skills and pursue them rigorously.

Deputy Commissioner Shanavas C said opportunities like LaunchPad do not come often to a state like Nagaland. Despite being tagged as a smart city, he said that people in the state capital Kohima are yet to be smart.

He advised students to come out of their comfort zone, continue learning and be content in whatever they do.

Principal Director of school education, Thavaseelan, and YouthNet Director Nuneseno Chase also spoke at the event.

Two alumni: Tasrobi Sangtam from Kiphire and Muthiam P from Noklak shared how the programme has helped them identify their strengths, weaknesses, interests and aspirations.

MLA Dr Tsielhoutuo Rhutos, who attended the event, handed out the award for the LaunchPad Best Teacher to Rhonbeni Kikon of GHSS Jotsoma and a smartphone to Chichan of GHSS Chukitong, Wokha, while Jakhalu handed over the LaunchPad awards for the best school to GHSS Tseminyu.

The LaunchPad program will also award scholarships to selected students to pursue their graduation.

The Fair is the last leg of the LaunchPad series in Kohima. The next fair is on the April 15, 2023 at Tetso College, Sovima. Altogether, 35 colleges, VTIs, ITIs, polytechnics and potential employers from various companies will be participating in the 2-day fair.

