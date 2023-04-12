Kohima: AK Mishra, Government of India (GoI) representative for Naga peace talks, is scheduled to meet the Isak-Muivah-led NSCN-IM on Thursday.
Sources informed EastMojo that the NSCN-IM delegation will be led by its chief Thuingaleng Muivah, expected to reach Dimapur from Camp Hebron on Wednesday by chopper.
Mishra is also likely to reach Dimapur a day before the meeting. The meeting will take place at the Police Complex Chümoukedima.
There are reports that Mishra may also likely meet other Naga groups and civil society organisations.
Talks between the NSCN-IM and GoI remain inconclusive as the former is stiff on its stand on the Framework Agreement signed in 2015 for an early, honourable and acceptable solution.
