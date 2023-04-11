Nagaland reports two fresh COVID-19 cases

Kohima: Nagaland on Monday reported two fresh COVID-19 cases, a health official said.

Both the infections were detected in Wokha district, he said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A case was registered in Kohima on April 6, but the patient recovered on April 9, he said.

Nagaland now has two active but asymptomatic patients, he said.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 35,991, of whom 33,690 have recovered, while 782 patients have died and 1,517 have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has so far tested over 4.89 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Also read | Fully prepared if fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic hits Nagaland: official

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









