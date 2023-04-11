Nagaland reports two fresh COVID-19 cases
Representational image

Kohima: Nagaland on Monday reported two fresh COVID-19 cases, a health official said.

Both the infections were detected in Wokha district, he said.

A case was registered in Kohima on April 6, but the patient recovered on April 9, he said.

Nagaland now has two active but asymptomatic patients, he said.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE 🡪

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 35,991, of whom 33,690 have recovered, while 782 patients have died and 1,517 have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has so far tested over 4.89 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Also read | Fully prepared if fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic hits Nagaland: official

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment