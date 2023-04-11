Kohima: Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Nagaland joined the two-day nationwide mega mock drill taking stock of hospital preparedness across the state.

The drill, which concluded on Tuesday, was necessary to monitor preparedness in regards to drugs, beds, including lCU beds, medical equipment, medical oxygen, capacity building of human resources on existing guidelines as well as vaccination coverage.

The health department informed that the health minister and top department officials attended the drill in Mon district, and also inspected the site for the upcoming Medical College in Mon.

In all districts, health units from both the public and private sectors participated in the drill under the guidance of the respective Deputy Commissioners, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, District Surveillance Officers and the District Surveillance Units of the IDSP.

A total of 193 health units from across Nagaland participated in the 2-day mega mock drill.

The last mock drill was conducted on December 27 last year when 85 health units participated.

