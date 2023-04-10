Kohima: 22-year-old Beley Easter and 18-year old Naten Lemba were crowned Miss and Mr Eastern Nagaland 2023 respectively during a glittering ceremony organized by the Society for Promotion of Oriental Arts and Aesthetics (SPOAA) at Mon town recently.

The two winners walked away with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each along with gift hampers. Easter was flanked by Chingkela T Sangtam as the first runner up and Polem Pangmei as the second runner up.

Thejoy H Phom and Angnyei Taulem L were adjudged as first and second runners up of Mr Eastern Nagaland respectively. The first and second runners up each received Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively along with gift hampers.

Lemba became the first Mr Eastern Nagaland as the pageant in the men category was hosted for the first time.

In the Miss category, Naonglemla W Chang and Chingkela T Sangtam were given the title Miss Congeniality and Best rampwalk respectively.

In the Mr category, Bangloy W Konyak was declared as the best physique while Angnyei Taulem L was adjudged Mr Congeniality.

The event witnessed an overwhelming crowd response as it also coincided with the final day of the Aoleang festival.

