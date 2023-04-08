In pics: Catholics enact the 'Way of the Cross' on Good Friday

Kohima: As part of the annual tradition, catholics in Nagaland enacted the ‘Way of the Cross’ procession on Good Friday to show solidarity with Jesus Christ, who died on the Cross.

Faithfuls at St. Francis De Sales (SFS) Kohima town and Mary Help of Christians took part in the processions where devotees carried the Cross, enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Walking the 14 stations from Old MlA junction to SFS, the faithful prayed and sang as they reflected on the passion and death of Christ.

At the Cathedral, the faithful enacted the Way of the Cross, a powerful devotional practice of the Catholics.

The observation of Good Friday is part of the ‘Holy Week’ schedule where regular church services are held till Easter Sunday when Christians celebrate the risen Lord.

