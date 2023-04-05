Rio woos G20 delegates for investment in Nagaland

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio focused on the state’s weather, its green cover, culture and heritage to woo G20 countries and other nations for investments.

Nagaland has nothing much as it still lacks infrastructure development, but it is endowed with good weather and about 80 per cent green cover, he said during the welcome dinner hosted by Confederation of Indian Industries here for the G20 summit delegates on Tuesday night.

“We live with Mother Nature with our rich tradition and culture while upholding the Naga customary practices,” he said.

Nagas have been protected since the British days with the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 and the Government of India also gave special protection under Article 371(A) of the Constitution. It is because of these that the Nagas have been able to protect their rich tradition, he said.

The north eastern state has bamboo related industries like paper and plywood, besides cottage industries like cane work, spinning and weaving. It also has sugar mills and oil factories.

A booklet of the state government ‘Investment opportunities in Nagaland’ was inaugurated by him on the occasion, where Naga traditional and modern dances and songs were presented.

The prime plenary session of the summit called ‘Conference on opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in Agriculture and Food Processing, Tourism and Information Technology’ will be held on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will be present at the inaugural session, officials said.

