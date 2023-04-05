Kohima: After four frontal Naga organizations sought international attention on the Naga political issue as Nagaland hosts the G20 business meet at Kohima on Wednesday, German consul-general Manfred Auster hoped for a solution to the unresolved issues.

While addressing the Business 20 (B20) meeting of the G20 countries at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima on Wednesday, Auster said, “The fact that the Government of India (GoI) was inviting us to Nagaland despite some ongoing demands from civil societies that we could have read about in the papers is a sign of maturity of Indian democracy”.

Auster said that being in Nagaland, the delegation is able to read and learn from the Nagas about the situation in the state, the negotiations and the “will on all sides to find solutions”.

“For Germany, it is clear that the rule of law has to prevail and that is a very good basis for solving conflict, probably the only basis for coming to lasting solutions and that is the case everywhere-domestically and in international relations,” he said.

On the ongoing Russian “war of aggression” against Ukraine, he said that the issue has to be resolved according to and in respect of international law, including the United Nations (UN) charter.

Reiterating the declaration made by global leaders at the G20 summit at Indonesia’s Bali that “today’s era must not be of war”, Auster said, “That is something that we have to reach for”.

He also informed the delegation that this was his second visit to the state-the first being in 2021 when he attended the Hornbill festival.

Terming the mega festival as “mind-boggling”, the German consul recommended the 10-day festival which takes place in December to all visitors from abroad.

“But in 2021, unfortunately, that festival was cut short. It found the tragic ending with the killing of 14 civilians in Mon province (district) by the botched action of special forces,” said Auster.

The B20 outreach to the Northeast states, he observed, is valuable to show the opportunities from the region.

