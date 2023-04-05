Kohima: As Nagaland hosts the G20 business meet at Kohima on Wednesday, opening its way for potential partnerships from visiting countries, CM Neiphiu Rio revealed Bangladesh’s keen interest in investing in the state’s paper mill industry.

Addressing a press conference after the inaugural session of the meet, Rio informed that the Bangladesh delegation attending the meet has expressed interest to start a paper mill as Nagaland has a huge potential in the sector.

He also announced that the existing paper mill at Tuli under Mokokchung, which stopped operations in 1992, will be liquidated in order to make way for new investments.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Rio said that the Tuli Paper Mill or Nagaland Pulp & Paper Company Limited (NPPCL) which is a joint venture between the Centre’s Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) enterprise and the state government has “failed miserably” due to defective machinery.

“We have to make a fresh deal, look for privatization and do everything afresh. That company is already dead and they are out of this mess. But what they left behind has to be cleared, else the next investment won’t be able to come in,” he said.

The employee-related issues, he informed, will be resolved as the department has been assigned to find ways to address the matter and make way for fresh investment in the paper mill industry.

As the North East shares close ties with Bangladesh, he said that Nagaland will surely benefit from the cooperation. The India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) led by Abdul Matlub Ahmad, is part of the Business 20 meeting with a large business delegation from Bangladesh.

“This will also provide a window for interaction with the local entrepreneurs to strengthen the business ties and make a strong case for greater commercial activities across the borders,” he said.

Bangladesh has also expressed interest in buying pulses from the state, the chief minister further revealed.

