Minister Imna Along echoes 'united Nagaland' amid separate state demand

Kohima: Amid the ongoing demand for a separate state- “Frontier Nagaland” by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO), Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along urged the need for Nagas to live in a ‘united Nagaland’.
On the occasion of the Konyak tribe’s Aoleang festival, celebrated at the Naga Heritage village, Kisama, on Tuesday, Along said, “Gone are the times and the generation when we wanted to bring divisive politics and works to divide us as a people. This is the day and the time- the younger generation of the Nagas wants to live in a united Nagaland.”
ENPO is the apex tribal body of seven Naga tribes- Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung, covering six districts of Nagaland- Mon, Noklak, Kiphire, Longleng, Shamator and Tuensang have been demanding for the creation of a separate state.
The Naga youths, he said, want to be united. He observed that Nagas must work together without hate, saying that the people have a chance to aspire for a prosperous Nagaland, which will include all tribes.
“Let us kindly look forward to an inclusive Nagaland and for the journey together, not exclusively, but inclusively to build, help, suggest and commit for each other,” he said.
Under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s leadership, he said the people of Nagaland have been evolving inclusively.
Terming Aoleang, the premier festival of the Konyak tribe, as a festival of the Nagas, he hoped the festival would spread the message of unity to the Konyaks, residents of Eastern Nagaland, and the Nagas in general.
