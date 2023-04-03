Kohima: As Nagaland gears to host the much-awaited G20 business meeting, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed that the meet scheduled from April 4-6 will witness the convergence of 64 overseas delegates from 29 countries at the state capital.

Addressing a press conference in Dimapur, Rio said that the countries include delegates from Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Estonia, Germany, Ghana, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Nepal, Nigeria, Panama, Paraguay, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The state will be hosting the fourth and final B20 sessions being organised in Northeast India, which is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community.

The B20 conference scheduled for April 5 will be graced by Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, in the presence of senior government officials from the State and Centre.

The diplomatic delegation includes six ambassadors from Costa Rica, Cuba, Iceland, Jamaica, Paraguay and Panama; one Deputy Head of Missions from Estonia and two Council Generals from Costa Rica and Germany.

Focused Trade and Business delegations from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Iceland, Japan and UAE will participate in the B20 programme in Kohima.

He informed that overseas business delegates would get the opportunity to interact with the local industry during the B2B and with the government in the B2G session for exploring potential investment opportunities, collaboration and tie-ups.

Rio said that the State is making elaborate arrangements to showcase investment and partnership opportunities in the State and also provide a unique experience for visiting delegates with exposure to Nagaland’s culture, local cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty.

The delegation will visit landmarks including the Kisama Heritage Village to elicit the feeling of a mini Hornbill festival and the Kohima War Cemetery.

IDAN as an Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) of the State along with Government Departments is preparing a curated list of investible projects on varied themes and sectors to be pitched for attracting potential investors to invest in the State, he informed.

He said that the meeting will showcase the initiatives of the Government in projecting the State as an investment-friendly destination for investors to invest and carry out business more professionally.

