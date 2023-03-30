Nagaland: Zunheboto Police crackdown on drug dealers; seals pharmacy

Kohima: In a war against drugs, the Zunheboto police conducted a crackdown on illegal drug dealers in Dimapur after several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered at separate police stations in the respective district.

An official update from Additional SP of Zunheboto informed that on March 27, based on a non-bailable warrant of arrest and search warrant obtained from the court, the Zunheboto Police carried out a search and arrest operation at a pharmacy in Dimapur which the Police identified as the source of the drugs after interrogation of the accused persons in relation to different cases registered in the district, and arrested one person.

It informed that as part of continued operation “War on Drugs”, the police had conducted a house raid at Inavi Colony, Aghunato Town based on intelligence input, and seized 730 Nos of Suspected Spasmo Proxyvon Capsule, and 17 Nos of Cough Syrup. In this regard, arrested three persons identified as Atoka Achumi (45), son of Kavito Achumi; Atoba Kiho (38) son of Laheto; and Nito Achumi (38) Years, son of Ahokhe.

C/No.06/23, and C/No.07/23, both under section 22 (c) of the NDPS Act, were registered at Aghunato police station. The police informed that none of the arrested persons were found to have any license/permit to sell the restricted medicines or any medical prescription for its usage.

In addition, another case under the same Act was registered at Akuluto PS C/NO. 03/23, when the police seized suspected Brown Sugar (11.63 grams approx), from the possession of Viloto Muru of Satakha Town who was arrested on March 23.

The police informed that an investigation of the cases revealed that the Spasmo Proxyvon (SP) Capsule & Codeine (Cough Syrup) bottles were sourced from a pharmacist in Dimapur who sold restricted drugs.

“Since the arrested persons were found to be carrying the prescribed drugs without any prescription by a doctor or a medical petitioner, there was reason to believe that the scheduled prescription drugs were being sold illegally in contravention of a provision of law including the NDPS Act,” the police said.

Therefore, the police obtained the non-bailable arrest and search warrant at Mahadev Pharma in Dimapur. After the search operation on the identified premises, the alleged accused identified as Manoj Barman son of Harinder Barman was arrested and the searched premises (Shop & Godown) in Dimapur, were sealed to preserve the evidence.

Further investigation is being pursued to unveil the nexus in the instant case of drug smuggling and obtain further information about the origin and stocks of the scheduled drugs, the police informed.

The Nagaland Police then advised the public not to sell, purchase or transport or use restricted drugs without advice from a medical practitioner. It also warned pharmacists and chemists that prescribed drugs should not be sold without medical advice as it is a contravention of the NDPS Act and other legal provisions which may result in not only criminal action but also cancellation of the licenses.

It advised the public to share any information about persons involved in drug trafficking or traffickers through the social media handles of the police or by email or to any senior officers in the department, assuring that the identity of the informer(s) will be safeguarded.

The operation conducted by Nagaland Police is intended to fight the menace of drug abuse, it said and requested that the Pharmacist/Medical community also join in the fight to eradicate the drug menace from the society.

“There is no intention to disrupt any legally conducted business activity by pharmacies in Nagaland. However, since prescription drugs are often misused and abused as psychotropic substances and such acts are a violation of the NDPS Act, is requested that the pharmacies may kindly be careful in conducting their business and ensure that drugs are not sold without a prescription,” it said, adding that the Police action is solely intended to check drug abuse and not hinder any business activity.

According to the police, Spasmo-Proxyvon & Codeine are among some of the medicinal drugs continuously being abused by drug users in Nagaland. Misuses of pharmaceutical drugs particularly Spasmo-Proxyvon tablets & Codeine (cough syrup) is being done rampantly and these medicines are being misused as psychotropic substances for the purpose of intoxication therefore Government has covered these medicines (Spasmo-Proxyvon tablets & Codeine (Cough Syrup) under the definition of Psychotropic substances, the illegal possession thereof amount to an offence under the NDPS Act, it said.

