Nagaland: A nod away from formation of another Opposition-less govt

Kohima: As all political parties extend support to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government, Nagaland is just a nod away from the formation of another opposition-less government as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command is yet to respond.

Interacting with journalists on Monday, CM Rio said that as the leader of the House, he welcomed all the support given by all non-PDA political parties and independent candidates who were elected to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He said that the BJP at the Centre has agreed with his decision to accept the letters of support but only after the formation of the new government.

“After the formation means they are not included in the government offices. So it is still in discussion. For this, I will sit with the (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party -NDPP) alliance partner BJP,” Rio said.

He reiterated that the letters of support submitted by elected members of the legislative assembly have been forwarded to the Governor and the Assembly Secretariat.

Presenting the budget speech earlier, Rio hoped to collectively work in unison with the other 59 legislators towards a common aspiration of positively impacting the destiny of the people.

He also thanked the political parties and independent candidates for extending their unconditional support to the Government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Their support has ensured an opposition-less government in Nagaland and none of the members are seated in the opposition bench. Nagaland has once again sent out a positive message of unity and oneness,” Rio said.

Also read | Nagaland govt not prepared to fight people: CM on ULB polls

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









