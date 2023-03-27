Kohima: CM Neiphiu Rio on Monday announced the state government’s plan to allow the sale of liquor to foreign nationals during the upcoming G20 business meet in the “dry state” of Nagaland.

Presenting a tax-free budget, Rio who also holds the portfolio of finance, said, “There is a pressing need for us to mobilise more resources to meet our increasing developmental needs. One of the areas being considered is to allow sale of liquor to foreign nationals coming to the State, which is permitted within the ambit of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989, by certain hotels of star category.”

Rio said that the State will be hosting a large number of foreign delegates for the G-20 Business Meet from April 4-6 this year in Kohima.

For the proposed international business meeting, CM Rio said that serving liquors to foreign delegates and their associates is allowed under the aforesaid provision.

Such sales of liquor to foreigners and their associates, he said, are needed to give a further push to tourism.

