Kohima: CM Neiphiu Rio on Monday announced the state government’s plan to allow the sale of liquor to foreign nationals during the upcoming G20 business meet in the “dry state” of Nagaland.
Presenting a tax-free budget, Rio who also holds the portfolio of finance, said, “There is a pressing need for us to mobilise more resources to meet our increasing developmental needs. One of the areas being considered is to allow sale of liquor to foreign nationals coming to the State, which is permitted within the ambit of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989, by certain hotels of star category.”
Rio said that the State will be hosting a large number of foreign delegates for the G-20 Business Meet from April 4-6 this year in Kohima.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
For the proposed international business meeting, CM Rio said that serving liquors to foreign delegates and their associates is allowed under the aforesaid provision.
Such sales of liquor to foreigners and their associates, he said, are needed to give a further push to tourism.
Also Read | Defamation case judgement against Rahul may become precedence: Nagaland Cong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Family of deceased BSF lady constable appeal to Assam CM for justice
- Assam: Rhino carcass found at Kaziranga National Park
- Dikchu landslide: Sikkim mulls mass evacuation from sinking area
- Active Covid cases above 10,000 after 134 days
- Govt taking effort to lower volume limit for vehicle horns: Meghalaya Dy CM
- Manipur: Fake liquor manufacturing unit busted in Thoubal